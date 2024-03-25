Two New Jersey Lottery Fast Play jackpots won on same day

Two New Jersey Lottery Fast Play jackpots were won the same day over the weekend − both in Essex County.

The state lottery announced that a $10 Cashword Multiplier ticket won the progressive jackpot worth $329,022 at Liquor Cave on Irvington Avenue in South Orange on Saturday.

Later that same day in nearby Newark, a $10 Jersey Jackpot ticket won a $10,000 jackpot at Playball USA Restaurant on Ferry Street.

The New Jersey Lottery offers a variety of progressive jackpot games. For some games, a $2 bet could win 20% of the jackpot, a $5 bet would be 50% and $10 would win 100%.

"Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is alucky winner," the New Jersey Lottery states.

For more information, check out NJLottery.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Two NJ Lottery Fast Play jackpots won on same day