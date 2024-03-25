Two New Jersey Lottery Fast Play jackpots won on same day

John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

Two New Jersey Lottery Fast Play jackpots were won the same day over the weekend − both in Essex County.

The state lottery announced that a $10 Cashword Multiplier ticket won the progressive jackpot worth $329,022 at Liquor Cave on Irvington Avenue in South Orange on Saturday.

Later that same day in nearby Newark, a $10 Jersey Jackpot ticket won a $10,000 jackpot at Playball USA Restaurant on Ferry Street.

The New Jersey Lottery offers a variety of progressive jackpot games. For some games, a $2 bet could win 20% of the jackpot, a $5 bet would be 50% and $10 would win 100%.

"Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is alucky winner," the New Jersey Lottery states.

For more information, check out NJLottery.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Two NJ Lottery Fast Play jackpots won on same day