These two New Jersey cities are among the noisiest in the country, study says

A recent report by Steel Guard Safety reveals that Jersey City and Newark have joined New York City as some of the noisiest cities in the United States. The study found that six out of the top 10 loudest cities are located on the East Coast, with Boston, Philadelphia and Miami also making the list.

Jersey City and Newark both furnish more public transportation per square mile than any other city in the U.S. by a factor of two, significantly contributing to their noise pollution, the study said.

What are the noisiest cities in the US?

Noisiest cities

How was the data collected?

The report looked at various factors contributing to noise levels in urban areas, including how many people live there, how much traffic there is, how many public transportation options are available, ongoing construction projects, the number of flights per day, air pollution levels, the density of bars and nightlife spots, and the availability of public parks.

Each city's total noise score was calculated by adding up the scores for each of these factors. The study highlighted that high population density, heavy traffic, and frequent flights all play a role in making these cities noisy. Additionally, the abundance of bars and nightlife venues adds to the noise, while the lack of public parks means there are fewer quiet places for residents to escape to.

The findings underscore the challenge of managing noise pollution in bustling urban areas. As cities aim to create more livable environments, addressing noise levels will be an important aspect of urban planning and policy-making.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newark and Jersey City are among loudest U.S. cities, says new study