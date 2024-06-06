Two Jamestown people arrested after 2-year-old child overdoses on fentanyl, sheriff says

Jun. 5—JAMESTOWN — Two Jamestown people were arrested after their 2-year-old child suffered from a fentanyl overdose, according to Stutsman County Sheiff Chad Kaiser.

Christopher William Johnson, 40, is facing formal charges of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a Class B felony, reckless endangerment, prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies, and ingesting a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Johnson is in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Rhiannon Darlene Hufstetler, 32, is facing formal charges of prohibited acts B and reckless endangerment, Class C felonies. Hufstetler is in the Stutsman County Correctional Center on a $500 bond.

Hufstetler is unable to be charged with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and ingesting a controlled substance due to the Good Samaritan Law giving her immunity for calling 911, Kaiser said.

Kaiser said at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, June 2, the Jamestown Police Department and Jamestown Area Ambulance responded to a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old child in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue Northwest in Jamestown. Jamestown police officers suspected the 2-year-old child was suffering from a fentanyl overdose due to the condition of the child, the parent statements to officers about what occurred that evening and a previous drug overdose that occurred at this residence, Kaiser said.

Officers administered NARCAN to the 2-year-old child, he said. An ambulance arrived on scene and more NARCAN was administered.

The child was transported via ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center and stabilized.

The Jamestown Police Department contacted the Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force to conduct an extensive investigation of the drug overdose, Kaiser said.

The Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force obtained a search warrant and officers searched the residence and found suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, Kaiser said. He said officers also found numerous items of drug paraphernalia for smoking and injecting methamphetamine and fentanyl, including syringes, tie-offs, alcohol wipes and metal mixing caps that the parents got from a needle exchange program. He said the items were located throughout the residence and well within reach of the 2-year-old victim and another 4-year-old child living at the residence.

Agencies involved in the investigation are the Jamestown Police Department, Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.