Two Interstate 41 off-ramps will be closed in June. Here's what to know.

Rehabilitation of Interstate 41 from between Breezewood Avenue and State 15 in Winnebago and Outagamie counties is expected to finish in the fall of 2024. Work will include numerous pavement and bridge/ramp/structure maintenance. Work will require numerous nightly ramp closures and full highway closures.

NEENAH – Both the northbound Winneconne Avenue off-ramp and the southbound County Road II off-ramp from Interstate 41 will be closed for a number of weeks in June as part of the Interstate 41 Rehabilitation Project between Breezewood Lane and Wisconsin Avenue.

The northbound ramp to Winneconne Avenue was closed from May 30 and is set to reopen June 21 while the southbound ramp to County II will be closed June 3-14.

It’s all part of the massive $16.25 million rehabilitation project that will see crews replace the pavement, bridge approaches, median inlets, guardrails and the northbound bridge deck over Green Bay Road.

Drivers are advised to take I-41 to Breezewood Lane onto Tullar Road and then Winneconne Avenue instead of the northbound Winneconne Avenue off-ramp.

Commuters can go westbound U.S. 10 to County CB onto County II as a detour to the southbound County Road II off-ramp.

For more information and regular updates, drivers can visit the I-41 Rehabilitation website at https://projects.511wi.gov/i41rehab/.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Interstate 41 ramps to close in Neenah, Oshkosh, Winnebago County