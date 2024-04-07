Two inmates escape from Lincoln County Jail

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two inmates who walked away from the jail facility.

According to deputies, the two inmates have been identified as 29-year-old Christopher Matthew Meeks and 52-year-old Walter James Allen Sr.

Meeks is described as 5’3, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Allen is described as 5’11, weighs 210 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

LCSO is asking that if you see the individuals, to not approach them and call 911.

