Two injured in southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after a shooting in southwest Memphis Wednesday night, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, at 9:19 p.m., officers responded to a call claiming that two people were shooting at each other near 8th Road and Charter Avenue.

One man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Another man, who police say was also involved in a crash, was located in the 400 block of Delta Road and also transported to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding these, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

