Two injured, one arrested after car crashes into South Haven home

Police arrested a Chesterton man Monday afternoon on charges related to drunken driving after they said he drove his car into a South Haven home, injuring two people there.

Deputies with the Porter County Sheriff’s Department transported the man, 49, to Porter County Jail on misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated/endangering; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content between .08 and .15.

The Post-Tribune is not naming the driver because he has not been formally charged.

According to a report from police, shortly before 5 p.m. June 24 police were dispatched to the 700 block of Devonshire Road for a report of a car that crashed into a house.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, told police he lost control of his car when he tried to pass another vehicle on U.S. 6. The driver, according to the report, told police he had had three alcoholic beverages, the most recent one about an hour before the crash.

While police dealt with the driver, paramedics tended to the two people at the home, who had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police said the driver’s breath smelled of alcohol and he failed field sobriety tests. He was transported to Valparaiso Medical Center for a blood test that showed his blood-alcohol content was .109.

Police transported him to the jail after he was medically cleared because of the crash.