Two injured in northern Michigan crash when car strikes light pole

GARFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Shortly after midnight June 22, Michigan State Troopers were called to a crash scene in Garfield Township, where they discovered two severely injured people inside of a burning car that had crashed into an electrical pole.

Troopers said the car was on its side with the engine compartment fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Troopers and deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department extinguished the fire and observed two occupants in the vehicle, one being unresponsive.

The driver, a 28-year-old female from Northport, was responsive when contacted by troopers. The passenger, a 35-year-old man from Traverse City, was unresponsive upon contact.

Due to the electrical pole being snapped in half and electrical wires hanging approximately six feet off the roadway, troopers were unable to reach the occupants of the vehicle.

First aid instructions were given to the driver by troopers until they were extracted by the Traverse City Fire Department.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and this incident remains under investigation.

A car crashed into a pole in Garfield Township June 22. (Michigan State Police)