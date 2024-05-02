Two injured in McCoole motorcycle crash

May 2—CUMBERLAND — One person was flown and another taken by ambulance to medical facilities following a motorcycle crash early Wednesday evening on U.S. Route 220, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

Potomac and Keyser volunteer fire departments responded along with Allegany County emergency services personnel upon alert at 6:17 p.m.

Maryland State Police and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene on McMullen Highway in the area of the Chat N Chew Restaurant.

No information was available concerning the severity of injuries of the injured people who were on board the motorcycle.