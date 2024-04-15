Two injured, man arrested after vehicle crashes into Fulton County home

A Dunfermline man has been arrested after allegedly driving his vehicle into a residence and injuring at least two people.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at 208 W. Maple, Dunfermline at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

They determined that a vehicle had been driven into the residence, striking and injuring at least two people. Deputies rendered aid to a female victim who was suffering from a near amputation of her left leg. A tourniquet was placed on the victim and aid was provided until EMS personnel arrived on the scene.

After locating the suspect vehicle and making contact with the owner, deputies determined that Jeremy Bull, 42, was intoxicated and drove the vehicle into the residence.

Bull was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Conduct.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office where he awaits a pre-trial hearing in Fulton County Court.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Two injured, man arrested after vehicle crashes into Dunfermline home