Two injured in Lynchburg Waffle House shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Waffle House on Wards Road early morning on Sunday, April 21.

According to the LPD, reports of a fight at the Waffle House on the 2300 block of Wards Road were received at 2:58 a.m. While en route, 911 dispatchers advised responding officers of gunfire occurring during the incident. On the scene, two victims were found inside the restaurant with gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid until the medics arrived and took them to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police say an unidentified 74-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash on Hershberger Road NW

An unidentified 30-year-old victim is in stable condition.

LPD reports the suspect allegedly fled in what is believed to be a black Nissan Sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-4174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This remains an ongoing investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.