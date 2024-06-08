Two injured in crash on I-94 near Jamestown

Jun. 7—JAMESTOWN — Two people were injured in a rear-end crash Friday morning, June 7, on Interstate 94 about 3 miles west of Jamestown, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said a 39-year-old man from Redmond, Oregon, was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 towing an empty gooseneck trailer westbound on I-94 with a 7-year-old girl from Redmond as a passenger. The Dodge rear-ended an empty 1994 Freightliner straight truck driven by Mohamed Ibrahim, 24, Waite Park, Minnesota.

After impact, the Dodge ran off the roadway into the north ditch, overturned and came to rest in an upright position facing east, the patrol said. The Freightliner came to rest facing north in the north ditch.

Both occupants of the Dodge were transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center. The 7-year-old girl was then transported by Sanford AirMed to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The patrol said airbags were deployed in the Dodge. The Redmond man was wearing a seat belt and the girl was in a booster seat with a seat belt.

Ibrahim was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Charges against the Redmond man are under investigation, the patrol said.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.