Two injured in Chester County house fire

UPPER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two were taken to a Philadelphia hospital after a house fire in Chester County.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Avondale said crews were called to a home in the 1500 block of Limestone Road in Upper Oxford Township, about four miles east of the Lancaster County line, for a reported residential fire around 9 a.m. Sunday.

A 70-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were taken to Jefferson Hospital.

Troopers were unable to provide details on the incident at this time.

Firefighters from across Chester and Lancaster Counties responded and a State Police fire marshal is investigating.

