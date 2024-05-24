Two indicted in connection with overdose death of Conway man

May 24—Two men have been indicted by a Carroll County Grand Jury in connection with the overdose death of a Conway man last year, the Attorney General's Office said Friday.

James Gray, 47, and Cory Sellers, 39, were indicted on one count of sale of a controlled drug — death resulting for knowingly selling fentanyl to Jordan Stocker, who died Oct. 20, 2023, as a direct result of using the drug, officials said.

Gray was also indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled drug for knowingly possessing more than two ounces of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Gray and Sellers continue to be held without bail. Both men will be arraigned on these charges on June 14 in Carroll County Superior Court.

Court documents state police were dispatched to a North Conway hotel on Oct. 18 at approximately 7:30 p.m. for a report of a 26-year-old man believed to be overdosing, who was unconscious and not breathing, with blood coming out his nose.

Stocker died at Maine Medical Center two days later, on Oct. 20.