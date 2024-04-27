Two indicted on charges of killing Somerset County man, taking body to Brooklyn

Two men were indicted Thursday by a Somerset County grand jury on charges of murdering a Franklin Township man and then taking the body to Brooklyn.

Daniel Matthews, 44, of Brooklyn, and Andrew Mumby, 47, of New Brunswick, are both facing multiple charges in the killing of Artis Young, 46, in the township on Dec. 29.

Both were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to disturb human remains, second-degree disturbing human remains, and two counts of third-degree hindering apprehension.

The two remain lodged in Somerset County Jail pending trial.

The case began in the late afternoon of Dec. 30 when township police received a missing persons report from a family member about Young.

The family told police Young was last seen the previous day. Franklin detectives then discovered that Young was planning to meet Matthews in the township.

The case took a twist when an unidentified man was found dead in Brooklyn in the early morning hours of Dec. 30. New York authorities identified the man as Young.

Franklin police were notified of the identification on Jan. 3 and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that the death was a homicide.

Franklin detectives and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Crime Scene Investigation units then began the homicide investigation and identified Mumby and Mathews as the suspects. Detectives also determined that after the killing, the two took the body to Brooklyn, McDonald said.

Mumby was arrested Feb. 7 in New Brunswick without incident. Matthews was arrested in Philadelphia on March 12 by the Philadelphia Police Department without incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

