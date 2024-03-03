Two, including juvenile, injured in shooting outside North Kansas City High School

A shooting outside North Kansas City High School near the conclusion of a basketball game Saturday injured at least two people, according to city officials.

The shooting was reported on the east side of the building near the end of a game between North Kansas City and Staley high schools, according to an email sent to staff and families by the North Kansas City school district.

Kim Nakahodo, a spokesperson for North Kansas City, said two deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were at the basketball game as school resource officers when they heard a report of shots fired. North Kansas City police also responded immediately.

Police located a crime scene at the entrance to the school’s football field, where they found one victim with gunshot wound. That victim was taken to a hospital.

“Witnesses reported seeing someone running from the scene at that time,” Nakahodo said in a written statement. “We are unsure how many shooters were involved.”

Police later became aware of a second victim who is a juvenile. Both victims were in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials work the scene of a shooting Saturday outside North Kansas City High School.

The school district had earlier said in its email to staff and families that as many as three people were receiving medical attention.

All guests were asked to stay indoors while law enforcement worked to clear the area.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on social media following the shooting Saturday.

“Praying (again) after a metro area shooting,” Lucas said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thinking of those impacted and our young people.”

“Wondering when we will do more to avoid these tragedies that keep breaking all our hearts,” he said in his post. “I’m ready, parents are ready, our city is ready.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.