Two iconic Central Florida landmark to be lit purple for to raise awareness

In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), two iconic Daytona Beach landmarks – the Daytona International Speedway sign and the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The lighting of these landmarks will honor crime victims and increase awareness of Marsy’s Law for Florida rights and protections.

Purple represents Floridians who have been victimized by violent crime, recognizing their bravery and reminding them they are not alone.

Read: Earth Day: Channel 9 visits Florida Coral Rescue Center

Passed by voters in 2018, Marsy’s Law for Florida provides crime victims and their families with clear, enforceable rights in Florida’s state constitution.

“This year’s theme for National Crime Victims’ Rights Wek is ‘How would you help? Options, services, and hope for crime survivors.’ As advocates for crime victims’ rights, Marsy’s Law for Florida is helping by ensuring victims know they have a clear set of enforceable rights in our state constitution by lighting buildings and landmarks purple during this week of recognition,” said Jennifer Fennell, Marsy’s Law for Florida spokesperson. “For five years now, Florida crime victims have been able to avail themselves of the rights and protections provided by Marsy’s Law for Florida.”

Read: Orlando City Council approves the Magic’s entertainment complex

The Daytona International Speedway will be lit purple all of next week - Sunday, April 21 through Saturday, April 27.

The Daytona Beach Bandshell will be lit purple for four nights - Sunday, April 21, Monday, April 22, Wednesday, April 24, and Thursday, April 25.

Read: Universal Orlando offers Florida residents a summer deal

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.