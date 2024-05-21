Two hurt in overnight Springfield shooting: Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are recovering in a Springfield hospital after they were shot early Monday morning, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. at Sangamon Towers, 424 North 4th Street. When officers responded, they found a 24-year-old man in the lobby with two gunshot wounds. Another victim — a 25-year-old woman — was found in an apartment; she had also been shot twice.

The victims were taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment; they are expected to be okay.

Springfield Police detectives and Crime Scene Services responded to the scene to begin collecting evidence and to begin the investigation, which is ongoing at this time. Anyone who has information that can help is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

