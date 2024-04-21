Two hurt in Douglas County car crash

CARMAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are hurt after a car crash in Douglas County on Sunday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police said it happened at 1:43 p.m. on Illinois Route 130 in Carmago, one half-mile south of US Route 36. Two cars were involved, both of which had to be towed from the scene.

Both drivers were hurt in the crash and taken to local hospitals.

ISP said there is no further information available at this time.

