Two hospitalized after south Columbus shooting during domestic dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized — one after being shot and another after a medical event — following a domestic dispute Wednesday morning in south Columbus

According to Columbus police, a shooting was reported in the 2300 block of South 5th Street resulted in one person being taken to Grant Medical Center at around 9:20 a.m.

Police later learned that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute where a stepfather shot his stepson after the stepson got aggressive during an argument. The stepfather then suffered a heart attack and was also transported to Grant Medical Center.

The conditions of each are unknown at this time.

