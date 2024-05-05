Two hospitalized after shooting near fairgrounds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting was reported just west of the Ohio State Fairgrounds Saturday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 400 block of East 13th Avenue in the Indianola Terrace neighborhood at approximately 8:38 p.m.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center.

According to a police dispatcher, a possible suspect is being detained.

No further information is available at this time.

