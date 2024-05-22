Two hospitalized after I-5 multi-car crash on Nyberg off ramp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fire crews rushed to the scene of a seven-car crash on Interstate 5 where two people were removed from the wreckage and taken to the hospital, officials said.

The crash on the Nyberg offramp heading northbound led Tualatin Fire and Rescue to extricate two people from separate cars just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“One patient was extricated from a vehicle on its roof, another patient was extricated from a vehicle on its side,” officials said in a post on social media.

Firefighters shared those two people remained in critical condition by Tuesday evening, though several of the people who did not require extrication left with only minor injuries.

It is not yet clear what led to the crash, but Oregon State Police are leading an investigation.

A crash on the Nyberg off ramp heading northbound led Tualatin Fire and Rescue to extricate two people from separate cars on May 21, 2024. (TVF&R)

