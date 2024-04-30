Two horses were caught running on a Kenosha County highway. No one knows where they came from

Two young horses were found running in the area of 100th Avenue in the Village of Somers around 4 p.m. on April 29, 2024. They were wrangled and brought to a shelter by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Monday afternoon, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of possible horsing around.

At about 4 p.m. Monday, two brown and white horses were found running in the area of 100th Avenue in the Village of Somers. The equine escapees galloped through yards and on the busy roadway of Highway E.

After several short and unsuccessful foot pursuits, deputies fenced in the runaways until the sheriff's department humane officer took them into custody. She brought them to a nearby horse shelter. No horses or humans were injured in the pursuit or capture.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department public information officer Colin Coultrip described the horses as "young, healthy and full of energy." He did not know their genders.

"It was organized chaos. They really stuck, thankfully, to a county block, probably about a quarter mile," Coultrip said. "Thankfully, our deputies and community members were able to wrangle them at a corner in the road and were able to get ... a lead rope on the horses."

However, mystery still remains in this case. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Coultrip said no one has contacted the sheriff's office to claim the horses, and the sheriff's office does not know who their owner is. They remain in the horse shelter.

If you know who the horses belong to, contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at 262-605-5100 or dispatch at 262-656-1234 with any information.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police catch 2 mystery horses running on a Kenosha County highway