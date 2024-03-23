Two Holland America Line crew members die in onboard 'incident' in Bahamas

Two Holland America Line crew members died on the line’s Nieuw Amsterdam ship on Friday.

The deaths occurred following an “incident in an engineering space” around 9:20 a.m. while the ship was calling at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, according to a spokesperson for the line.

“All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members’ families at this difficult time,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company’s absolute priority.”

Nieuw Amsterdam is currently sailing a week-long Eastern Caribbean cruise that departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, according to CruiseMapper.

“The appropriate authorities were notified, and the cause of the incident is currently being investigated,” the spokesperson added, noting that earlier reports that the crew members died in a fire on board were incorrect.

Holland America is also offering counseling services to team members.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Two Holland America crew members killed in cruise ship 'incident'