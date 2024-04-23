Ten dead as Navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia

Ten people have died after two navy helicopters collided in mid-air during a military rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade.

One of the choppers clipped the rotor of the other before the two crashed into the ground, footage published on local media show.

The incident took place at 09:30 local time (02:30 BST) in the Malaysian town of Lumut, which is home to a navy base.

There are no known survivors.

"All victims were confirmed dead on site and the remains were sent to the [Lumut] Military Hospital for identification," said the Royal Malaysian Navy.

It added that it will form a committee to investigate the cause of the incident.

One of the helicopters, a HOM M503-3 with seven people on board, is believed to have crashed onto a running track.

The other, a Fennec M502-6 carrying the other three victims, crashed into a swimming pool nearby.

The state's fire and rescue department said it was alerted to the incident at 09:50 local time (01:50 GMT).

In March, a Malaysian coast guard helicopter crashed into the sea off Malaysia's Angsa Island during a training flight.

The pilot, co-pilot and two passengers on board were found and rescued by fishermen.