Two Hampstead officers ID'd in non-fatal shooting

Apr. 1—Two Hampstead police officers have been identified in the shooting of a man on March 18, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Deputy Chief Adam Dyer and Detective Alan Randell discharged their firearms during the incident on Oldham Road, according to a news release.

Robert Boulter, 51, was shot after he exited 42 Oldham Road with a rifle. Boulter was taken to a local hospital and arrested the next day on felony reckless conduct charges.

Police were called to the residence for a report of a man identified as Boulter inside with a firearm who had allegedly made threatening statements, according to reports. Officers heard a gunshot shortly after arriving.

Boulter allegedly pointed a gun at police and two officers fired on him, officials said.

The circumstances around the incident remain under investigation.

No further updates are expected until a report on whether the officers' use of deadly force was justified is issued.