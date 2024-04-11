Two Hagerstown residents charged after police pursuit in W.Va. of stolen Jeep

Two Hagerstown residents have been charged in Berkeley County, W.Va., after a police pursuit Sunday of a stolen 2016 Jeep Patriot, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit ended with Cpl. D. Walker using a Tactical Vehicle Intervention, or PIT, maneuver on the fleeing Jeep at the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 81 at the 13 mile marker, the release states.

That's the exit for King Street and downtown Martinsburg.

Items stolen from the Charles Town Walmart were found in the Jeep, the release states.

Driver William H. Donald, 35, and passenger Lakeesha Phillips, 37, both of Hagerstown, were charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods, destruction of property and fleeing from police with a reckless indifference for the safety of others, according to the release and the defendants' online court dockets.

As police removed Phillips from the Jeep, she allegedly began to resist, "which yielded a K9 bite," the release states.

Both defendants were taken to the Berkeley Medical Center for treatment. Then they were taken to the Eastern Regional Jail, the release states.

Multiple W.Va. police agencies involved in pursuit of stolen vehicle

The police pursuit occurred Sunday night.

Berkeley County emergency dispatch was advised at 10:57 p.m. that Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a stolen Jeep on Apple Harvest Drive near the Royal Farms, the release states.

West Virginia State Police and Jefferson County deputies pursued the Jeep for several miles, and continued west on Tuscarora Pike.

Then Walker assisted the other police agencies and was able to perform the PIT maneuver and bring the chase to an end.

