Two Greensburg schools recognized

May 15—GREENSBURG — On the heels of news that three Decatur County schools were recently STEM certified by the Indiana Department of Education (see Tuesday's Daily News for more on that) comes word that two Greensburg school's have been recognized by another organization.

Greensburg Community Schools has announced that Greensburg Elementary and Greensburg Junior High have been named 2023/2024 Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools. This honor is given to a select number of schools across the U.S. for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students.

PLTW is a national nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S., aiming to make every child in every grade STEM successful.

"Intentional, deliberate curriculum focused on STEM is one of the top priorities for Greensburg Schools," said Superintendent Tom Hunter. "Our staff strive to provide engaging lessons focused on STEM in our classrooms each day. This recognition from PLTW shows this high level of commitment to STEM education for students at Greensburg Community Schools."

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs.

Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

"We are honored to recognize Greensburg Elementary and Greensburg Junior High Schools for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs," said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. "We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their dedication to empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also preparing them for future careers and life beyond the classroom."

Information provided — Information provided