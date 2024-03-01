Two goats killed in morning barn fire in Somerset County
Two goats killed in morning barn fire in Somerset County. 3/1/24
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
The market is kicking off March in a subdued mood as the relief sparked by the PCE reading wears off.
With the fantasy playoffs coming soon, the pickings may be greater for teams still in contention. These players can help off the waiver wire.
Voters now say immigration is the nation's biggest problem. Biden is scrambling to develop a plan.
Film armorer Bryan Carpenter, a witness for the prosecution, watched footage from the “Rust” set, pointing out instances of guns being used in an unsafe manner on the set prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Save big on this vacation-ready wardrobe staple, designed to skim your curves just right.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
This week's best tech deals include a PS5 bundle for $450, the Apple AirPods Pro for $189 and a bunch of discounts on Anker accessories.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump and Biden’s border visits, ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The former South Carolina governor has lost numerous primaries and caucuses to Donald Trump but insists she’ll keep fighting anyway.
An AI-powered ecosystem may revive Apple's growth story, but a daring electric vehicle never will.
A simple equation helps explain the heated rally in bitcoin: More coins are being bought each day than new ones are being created.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
Lin Dunn's plan to revamp the Fever just got a jolt.
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
Multiple wildfires have torn across the Texas Panhandle, leaving at least one person dead.
The lander made history for being the first American hardware to reach the lunar surface since 1972 and the first privately built spacecraft to land on the moon. Before Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 mission, no lander had ever used this combination of propellants.
Four No. 1 picks were on the field Thursday as Skenes got the best of both Holliday and Adley Rutschman while reaching 102 mph on the radar gun.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.