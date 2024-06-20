Two girls, 16 and 13, killed in jet ski-boat collision in Illinois, police say

Two teenage girls died after they were thrown from their jet ski following a collision with a boat on Lake Marie in northern Illinois on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and Patrol Division responded to a collision involving a boat and a jet ski, about 60 miles north of Chicago, around 5:15 p.m. on June 18, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A 16-year-old girl from Lake Forest, California, was driving the jet ski, and a 13-year-old girl from Long Grove, Illinois, was a passenger, according to a preliminary investigation by the sheriff's office.

Witnesses reported the jet ski traveling at a high rate of speed as it approached a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser, operated by a 55-year-old man. The jet ski was heading directly toward the Sea Ray, witnesses told the sheriff's office.

"The operator of the Sea Ray was unable to avoid a collision, and the two watercrafts struck each other," the sheriff's office said. "Both occupants of the jet ski, who were wearing life vests, were knocked unconscious and thrown into the water."

The four people aboard the Sea Ray "immediately pulled the girls from the water," and called 911 as they rendered aid, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the girls was taken to shore on the Sea Ray, and the other girl was transported by another passing boat.

The two girls were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois, and were both pronounced dead after their arrival, the sheriff's office said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office scheduled autopsies for Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Lake County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the families of the girls and others involved in this tragic boat crash," the statement read.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision. The crash remained under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Illinois Conservation Police, the sheriff's office said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com