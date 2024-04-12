Two friends, two lottery tickets, one bar: Boise tavern sells 2 winning tickets on same day

If you’re looking for a quick payday, a trip to Suds Tavern in Boise may be your best move.

Earlier this week, two winning scratch tickets were purchased from Suds Tavern on Broadway Avenue — one for $1 million and the other for $131,634.

What’s even more surprising? Suds only began selling Idaho Lottery scratch tickets at the start of February, and the two winning tickets were claimed by people who know each other.

“We had been trying for a long time to get Idaho Lottery Scratch Games in our establishment,” Scott Burney, co-owner of Suds, said in an Idaho Lottery news release. “We were thrilled we got the opportunity to offer Lottery products to our patrons. But now, with two big wins in two days, this is incredible.”

The first ticket was claimed by Travis Wilson on Tuesday, according to Idaho Lottery. Wilson was celebrating his birthday when he purchased a Big Money ticket from a vending machine at Suds and quickly realized he’d be celebrating his birthday with a surprise $1 million.

Wilson returned to Suds Tavern with his friend Julie Chislock and her husband later that evening to celebrate his newfound wealth. Chislock decided to test her own luck and purchased some Ultimate Diamond Jackpot tickets, winning $131,634. She claimed her prize Wednesday.

Suds Tavern will also receive a $33,186 commission from the Idaho Lottery for selling the two winning tickets.