Two found dead in a car near Hayward Bishop Court, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office investigating

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Coweta Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a car on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the intersection of Hayward Bishop Court and Hayward Bishop Way to a report about a male and female unconscious inside a vehicle.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found two people inside a vehicle and determined they were both dead and the sheriff’s office reported that both had gunshot wounds.

At this time, the sheriff’s office believes there is no immediate danger to the public. WRBL will share more updates once additional details are released regarding the incident.

