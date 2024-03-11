Two Fort Myers men arrested after Sunday morning stabbing at nightclub

A Fort Myers pair faces charges after authorities arrested them in connection with a fatal stabbing over the weekend.

Domingo Rudy Velasco Ostuma, 25, and Jacinto Lopez-Sanchez, 24, both of Fort Myers, face charges of second-degree murder and battery.

Domingo Rudy Velasco Ostuma, 25, of Fort Myers, is charged with second-degree murder and battery in a Sunday, March 10, 2024 fatal stabbing at El Patron Restaurante, 3639 Palm Beach Blvd., in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers police say that shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to El Patron Restaurante, 3639 Palm Beach Blvd., in reference to a stabbing. The restaurant also has a bar and serves as a late-hours nightclub.

Police said officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers assisted a security guard, who had detained one of the men believed involved in the stabbing, and they began searching for a second perpetrator who had fled on foot.

Jacinto Lopez-Sanchez, 24, of Fort Myers, is charged with second-degree murder and battery in a Sunday, March 10, 2024 fatal stabbing at El Patron Restaurante, 3639 Palm Beach Blvd., in Fort Myers.

Homicide detectives arrived, and through witness statements, found the other suspect at a home.

Both remained at the Lee County Jail on Monday morning without bond set. They're due in court April 8 for their arraignments.

Officer Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for Fort Myers police, said the city recorded 10 homicides last year. This is at least the city's second homicide of 2024.

