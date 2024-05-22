Two new flights to the Caribbean begin from Milwaukee in winter, early next year

Sun Country Airlines will begin hosting seasonal flights to the Dominican Republic and Jamaica this winter from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The nonstop flights between Milwaukee and the Caribbean destinations are to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and Montego Bay, in Jamaica. They'll run during the winter schedule, which is mid-December 2024 through early April 2025.

The flights to Punta Cana begin Dec. 26 and run through April 7. Initially, those flights will run twice per week and increase to four times per week Jan. 23, the release said.

The flights to Montego Bay begin Jan. 25 and will operate twice a week through April 5.

“Jamaica and the Dominican Republic are popular winter destinations for Milwaukee-based travelers, and we’re pleased Sun Country is providing additional low-fare options to these family-friendly warm weather destinations,” said Brian Dranzik, the airport’s director, in a press release announcing the flights.

Sun Country is also expanding its other seasonal flights during the winter season.

It will begin daily service during the winter and spring break season to Cancun, Mexico. It will also offer nonstop flights to Fort Myers, Florida; Orlando; and Phoenix on peak travel days.

The airline also offers nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Minneapolis-St. Paul from Milwaukee.

“We are excited to bring more winter service to Milwaukee,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines’ senior vice president and chief revenue officer, in the release. “Milwaukee travelers will love Punta Cana and Montego Bay, in addition to the return of service to Cancun. Sun Country will offer eight total destinations and will offer the most international flights from Milwaukee.”

Bookings for the new destinations can be made at Sun Country’s website.

Jamaica is under a Level 3 "reconsider travel" advisory by the U.S. State Department, as of Jan. 23, because of increased risk.

Sun Country's announcement follows the start of two other new flights in Milwaukee this month. On Thursday, Frontier Airlines began offering nonstop flights to Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham.

On May 1, Spirit Airlines announced it would start offering seasonal flights to Dallas, as well.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New Milwaukee flights to Jamaica, Dominican Republic begin this winter