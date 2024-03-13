Two fires leave 19 people displaced in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Crews with the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company responded to two fires on Tuesday, March 12, with one leaving 19 people displaced.

The Harvey Volunteer Fire Company reported crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 1500 Lorene Drive around 8:09 p.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from a building.

Coast Guard medevacs two men, continues search for another who fell overboard near Grand Isle

Crews said the fire was contained to one apartment, and 18 firefighters extinguished the blaze in about an hour.

As a result of the fire, 19 people were displaced due to smoke and water damage.

(Courtesy: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company)

(Courtesy: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company)

(Courtesy: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company)

No injuries were reported.

After the apartment fire, Harvey volunteer fire crews said they responded to another fire at 901 Manhattan Blvd., where they found a dumpster on fire next to a Marshall’s Department store.

Crews reported the fire did not spread to the building.

The Harvey Volunteer Fire Company also reported crews responded to fires on Feb. 25, March 1 and March 10.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.