Two fires leave 19 people displaced in Harvey
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Crews with the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company responded to two fires on Tuesday, March 12, with one leaving 19 people displaced.
The Harvey Volunteer Fire Company reported crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 1500 Lorene Drive around 8:09 p.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from a building.
Crews said the fire was contained to one apartment, and 18 firefighters extinguished the blaze in about an hour.
As a result of the fire, 19 people were displaced due to smoke and water damage.
No injuries were reported.
After the apartment fire, Harvey volunteer fire crews said they responded to another fire at 901 Manhattan Blvd., where they found a dumpster on fire next to a Marshall’s Department store.
Crews reported the fire did not spread to the building.
The Harvey Volunteer Fire Company also reported crews responded to fires on Feb. 25, March 1 and March 10.
