Two fire stations closing, others consolidating, as Merced County faces staffing shortages

The Merced County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the consolidation of some Merced County fire stations as well as the closure of two others.

The decision comes as the county faces staffing shortages as well as budget concerns over the 19 fire stations operated within the county. The stations, which are operated in agreement with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, are required to have a minimum of two fire personnel on duty 24 hours a day.

Merced County is the only County in the state utilizing Cal Fire services that is operating below the minimum staffing levels.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board of supervisors approved a motion to consolidate fire station 92 in Ballico and fire station 64 in Cressey which passed 3-2. The result means station 64 in Cressey will be repurposed into a volunteer station, effective Oct. 1.

The supervisors passed a motion 3-2 to approve the consolidation of fire station 76 in Dos Palos with fire station 75 in Dos Palos Wye into a single unified station in Dos Palos Wye, also effective Oct. 1.

A motion approving the removal of Cal Fire staffing at station 96 in the City of Livingston passed 4-1 and will take effect Oct. 1 and see the station’s staff redirected to alternate locations. As a result, stations 92 in Ballico, 91 in Delhi and 95 in Hilmar will cover the service areas.

A motion to approve the closure of station 85, also known as the McKee station, passed 3-2 as staffing will be redirected to alternate locations effective Oct. 1.

The decision comes after county officials estimate that to meet the state minimum required personnel staffing levels at the 19 stations, the county would need to hire 27 additional personnel. It would also cost the county an estimated $6.9 million, which it says is not fiscally sustainable for the County General Fund.

Merced County was notified by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in February of 2023, about the minimum staffing requirement at the fire stations.