Two female inmates found unresponsive at Georgetown County Detention Center

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two female inmates being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center were found unresponsive in their cells on Friday, authorities said.

Information was limited, but a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office news release said the women were transported to Tidelands Georgeotwn Memorial Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

