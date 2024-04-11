Two faces drug charges after officers seize marijuana, cocaine, heroin
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people face drug charges after an investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, April 8, officers observed a car that ran two stop signs. According to BRPD, when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver “sped away” and it ended up leading to a vehicle pursuit.
“The occupants bailed from the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but officers were able to take them into custody,” said BRPD in a Facebook post.
The suspects were identified as Andre Williams and Morgan Derozan. During the investigation, officers discovered that Williams was a convicted felon and had active warrants through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and BRPD, according to the police.
Woman accused of dealing cocaine, arrested on gun, drug charges in Livingston Parish
BRPD said the following items were seized:
Glock .40 caliber
Around 408.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine
Around 12.5 grams of suspected heroin
Around 13.4 grams of suspected powder cocaine
Around 41.6 grams of crack cocaine
Around 113 grams of marijuana
Around 29 dosage units of Alprazolam/Xanax
Around 473 ml of suspected Promethazine
Williams faces several drug charges and possession of a firearm. Derozan faces several drug charges and possession of a stolen firearm.
Latest News
Truck driver intentionally crashes into Tennessee grocery store: authorities
Two faces drug charges after officers seize marijuana, cocaine, heroin
‘Don’t pass out’: Single dad who bought lottery ticket with lunch wins $1 million
Baton Rouge Police still looking for answers in Allison Rice shooting death case
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.