Two faces drug charges after officers seize marijuana, cocaine, heroin

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people face drug charges after an investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, April 8, officers observed a car that ran two stop signs. According to BRPD, when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver “sped away” and it ended up leading to a vehicle pursuit.

“The occupants bailed from the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but officers were able to take them into custody,” said BRPD in a Facebook post.

The suspects were identified as Andre Williams and Morgan Derozan. During the investigation, officers discovered that Williams was a convicted felon and had active warrants through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and BRPD, according to the police.

BRPD said the following items were seized:

Glock .40 caliber

Around 408.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Around 12.5 grams of suspected heroin

Around 13.4 grams of suspected powder cocaine

Around 41.6 grams of crack cocaine

Around 113 grams of marijuana

Around 29 dosage units of Alprazolam/Xanax

Around 473 ml of suspected Promethazine

Williams faces several drug charges and possession of a firearm. Derozan faces several drug charges and possession of a stolen firearm.

