Two face numerous animal cruelty charges after dog remains found at Bowling Green property

Mar. 17—BOWLING GREEN — Two men face animal cruelty charges after Allegany County sheriff's deputies found the burned remains of seven dogs Friday near a Tulip Street residence in the Bowling Green area.

An investigation resulted in the arrests of Justin Uzonna Anabaraonye, 18, of Cumberland, on six counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty and Paul Thomas Baylor III, 19, of Bowie, on four counts of animal cruelty.

Anabaraonye was being held on $3,500 bond in the Allegany County Detention Center and Baylor was jailed on $2,500 bond pending bail review hearings Monday in district court.

The investigation began when deputies received photographs of what appeared to be the charred remains of various breeds of animals.

During a search of a wooded area on the property, investigators located the remains from what appeared to be a burn pile. Additional skeletal remains of other dogs were located throughout the property, police said. A K-9 team with the State Fire Marshal's Office reportedly found the use of an accelerant at the site.

The remains of the dogs were sent to the Humane Society of the United States to determine the cause of death. The sheriff's office was assisted in the investigation by Maryland State Police, the fire marshal's office and the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office.

An investigation is continuing and the sheriff's office said further charges are expected.