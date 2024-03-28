Two face murder charges in connection to September 2023 fatal shooting in north Nashville

Police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a September 2023 homicide involving a victim who crashed his car in northeast Nashville.

A grand jury indicted Nathaniel Harris and Thomas Wade during its March session.

Investigators say Kyle Martin Jr., 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle on Moonlight Drive off Brick Church Pike Sept. 16.

Martin’s vehicle crashed into nearby parked cars after he was shot. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

Harris,19, was arrested after he appeared in court on an unrelated attempted murder charge. Wade, 21, was arrested at his house in Rutherford County. Metro Police worked with La Vergne Police to make the arrest, they said.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Men indicted after September 2023 northeast Nashville fatal shooting