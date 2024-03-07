Two escaped inmates apprehended in Lebanon

Mar. 6—Two escaped inmates were apprehended in Lebanon Saturday after the two men had escaped from the Sumner County Jail.

On Saturday morning, Lebanon Police Department officers arrested William Rutherford and Kenneth Campbell, who had escaped alongside Elvis Bush on Thursday.

"Lebanon dispatch received a call from someone who stated two individuals threatened him and forced him to drive from Gallatin to the Dollar General on Highway 109 North," the Lebanon Police Department said in a statement on social media.