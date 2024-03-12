Two elementary school teachers found dead in home in murder-suicide, Texas cops say

A Texas community and a school district are mourning after officials say two elementary school teachers were found dead in a Houston-area home, news outlets reported.

On Monday, March 11, deputies carried out a wellness check at a home in Richmond and found the teachers dead inside, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office told KTRK.

They were husband and wife, both 34 years old, investigators told the station.

Gene Mark Hudgson Sjogreen Jr. was a third grade teacher and his wife, Mariana Alba Garcia, taught fourth grade for the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, according to the outlet.

Officials say the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, KPRC reported. A gun was used, investigators told the outlet.

Neighbors said the community is quiet, and they didn’t hear any gunshots or notice any indication that something had happened at the home, KHOU reported.

“It’s sad. It’s tragic. It’s heartbreaking,” neighbor Chris Martinez told the station. “They were young. They were school teachers, third and fourth grade, respectively. I think about the children they taught.”

“We mourn the loss of not just colleagues but friends and educators who have touched the lives of many within our district,” Lamar CISD said in a letter to parents, KPRC reported. “During this time of grief, our prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, friends, students, and all who knew them.”

Richmond is about a 30-mile drive southwest of downtown Houston.

