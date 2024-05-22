Two elderly bicyclists hit by vehicle, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office investigating

REID, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marathon County say they are investigating a hit-and-run incident after two elderly bicyclists were hit by a vehicle two weeks ago.

According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle going north on County Y turned onto Plover River Road in the Town of Reid and allegedly hit two elderly bicyclists on Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle fled from the scene, however, a passenger side mirror was left behind allowing deputies to identify the vehicle in question as a a mid-2000s Lexus IS250.

Officials report that the vehicle has an extremely loud exhaust, a black hood, and a unique front left wheel. It also appeared to have front-end damage prior to the incident and could potentially be unregistered as well as in the process of being rebuilt.

Authorities ask that anyone who may recognize the vehicle and its driver reach out to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

