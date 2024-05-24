Two East St. Louis juveniles shot inside home, Illinois State Police say

Two juveniles were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries early Friday inside an East St. Louis home, Illinois State Police said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not released, and no arrests have been announced.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Friday in a home is in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.

Police did not release the age or gender of the victims, who were taken to an undisclosed hospital. Their names also were not released.

The East St. Louis Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group and crime scene services with the investigation of “a shooting involving two juveniles shot while inside a residence,” according to preliminary information from state police.

“There is no further information available at this time,” the statement said.

A representative of the East St. Louis Police Department could not be reached for comment.