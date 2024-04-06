Two earthquakes recorded in Plumas County on Thursday night

Apr. 5—Some area residents reported feeling the earth shake a bit on Thursday night after a pair of earthquakes occurred in Plumas County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The first quake, which was centered about 4 miles from Belden in Plumas County, reportedly happened at about 6:34 p.m. with a magnitude of 4.2. Less than 30 seconds later, a second quake with a magnitude of 4.4, USGS data showed.

The federal agency reported that hundreds of people reported feeling the first tremor from as far as San Francisco to Dayton, Nevada. The second could be felt as far as Santa Cruz to Reno, Nevada.

The USGS said the smaller first quake was 3.3 miles deep and the second was 4.8 miles deep.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said no significant damage or injuries were reported following the earthquakes.