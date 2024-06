TechCrunch

Among all the young AI startups being ruthlessly pursued by VCs these days, GPTZero has already grown into profitability in its first year and a half of life, generating millions in revenue. Founded by 24-year-old Edward Tian and 26-year-old Alex Cui, who've been friends since high school, GPTZero offers a detection tool that helps identify whether a piece of content was AI generated. The founders have chosen to take a $10 million “preemptive” Series A led by Footwork co-founder Nikhil Basu Trivedi, the team has exclusively told TechCrunch.