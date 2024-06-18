Two drivers killed, others hospitalized when car and van crash, SC cops say

Two people were killed and three others were injured Monday when a car and van were involved in a crash on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 12:15 p.m. in Orangeburg County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2017 Nissan Altima was driving south in a northbound lane on U.S. 301 when it collided with a 2010 Honda Odyssey van that was heading north, according to Glover. The wreck happened near the intersection with LaQuinta Drive, Glover said. That’s in the area between downtown Orangeburg and Exit 154 on Interstate 26.

Both the Nissan driver and the Honda driver died at the scene, according to Glover.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the drivers.

Two passengers in the Nissan and one passenger in the Honda were hurt and taken to an area hospital, Glover said. Further information on the passengers’ conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.

Information about why the Nissan was driving toward oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 427 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 17 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 36 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.