Two drivers injured when box truck overturns on Interstate 80

Two drivers were injured in a crash that shut down a stretch of westbound Interstate 80 in Monroe County on Tuesday.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:15 a.m. in Tunkhannock Township. They found a white box truck on its driver's side and a red Lexus SUV in the truck's undercarriage, police said in a news release.

Police determined the driver of the box truck lost control and the truck overturned. The Lexus then hit the truck's undercarriage.

Both drivers were injured and taken to hospitals, police said. The news release did not name the drivers.

The westbound lanes were closed for about eight hours between Interstate 380 and Exit 284 for Blakeslee. The right lane had reopened as of 2:30 p.m., police said.

