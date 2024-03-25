Two drivers hospitalized after crash on busy Columbia road, police say

Two people were hospitalized Monday following a crash on a busy road in Columbia, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.

It was after 9 a.m. when police reported the two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Forest Drive and Landmark Drive. That’s about a block from North Beltline Boulevard, and the former site of Richland Mall.

Officers and members of the Columbia Fire Department responded to the scene, where they rescued one of the drivers who was entrapped inside their vehicle, according to police.

Both drivers involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital, police said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

Police said the drivers were the only people inside their vehicles, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

Police said they were working to clear the scene, but did not say when the busy road was fully reopened.

Information about what caused the collision was not available, but it is being investigated, police said.

