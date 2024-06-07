Two drivers, dog killed in head-on crash on Route 369 in the Town of Fenton

Two people were killed Friday in a head-on crash in the Town of Fenton.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on state Route 369 when a southbound 2015 BMW veered into the northbound lane at a high speed and collided head-on with a 2023 Honda Civic.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Identities of the victims have not been disclosed, pending notification of their families, officials said.

A dog riding in the Honda Civic was also killed in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a head-on collision Friday that claimed the lives of two people and a dog on state Route 369 in the Town of Fenton.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheriff’s Office investigators asked anyone who has information or may have witnessed the crash to contact the department's Tip Line at 607-778-1196.

More: En-Joie Golf Club repairs spark debate over course future: What we know

More details will be released as the investigation concludes, the Sheriff’s office said.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Port Crane Fire Company, the Chenango Fire Company, the Chenango Bridge Fire Company, the Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Broome County Office of Emergency Services, New York State Police and the New York State Department of Transportation.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Two-vehicle, head-on crash in Fenton kills drivers, dog